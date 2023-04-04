Six stray dogs poisoned to death in capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, six stray dogs including three puppies were allegedly poisoned to death while another fell critically ill at Sion Sramika Basti within Maitri Vihar police limits in the state capital late on Sunday night.

The puppies - two male and one female - were around two-month-old. The still-alive female dog was shifted to a veterinary hospital in Saheed Nagar and her condition is critical. According to Jiban Das of People for Animals, an NGO for animal rights, the dogs had vomited and other signs indicated they were poisoned. Someone possibly mixed poison in the food and served it to the dogs. “More details about the deaths of the dogs will emerge after the postmortem reports are received,” said Das.

He said the residents of the area were disturbed over the deaths of the canines as they used to feed them regularly. A complaint has been lodged with Maitri Vihar police station, he said. Meanwhile, the police said they are examining the CCTV footage of the nearby area and inquiring if there are any eyewitnesses. “A case has been registered in connection under section 428 of IPC and section 11 (c) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” said an officer of Maitri Vihar police station.

He added that an investigation is on and necessary action will be taken against the accused. The postmortem of the three female dogs aged six to seven years and as many puppies is being carried out at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT).

