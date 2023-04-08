Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC seizes 1.5 tonne plastic, imposes Rs 25k fine

As the team entered the house, it detected stock of 1.5 tonne including singe-use plastic glasses, thermocol cutleries and polythene bags.

Published: 08th April 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Single Use Plastic

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major crackdown, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday seized around 1.5 tonnes single-use plastic items from the Damana market area and imposed Rs 25,000 penalty on a vendor for violating the pollution norms.

BMC officials said their enforcement team, as part of their regular checking, entered the market area to search for single-use plastic. During inspection, the team suddenly traced a house nearby the market, used as a stock unit for the banned items.

As the team entered the house, it detected a stock of 1.5 tonnes including single-use plastic glasses, thermocol cutleries, and polythene bags.

We found that it was the second time that such a huge quantity of banned plastic items seized from the defaulter. Accordingly Rs 25, 000 fine was imposed, said BMC officials.

BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said Rs 3.85 lakh fine has been collected by the civic body from defaulters over plastic norm violations between October 2022 and March 2023. More than 3.5 metric tonnes of single-use plastic has been seized in this period, he said. “We are also seeking support from traders as well as community members to check the use of single-use plastic items in the city,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMC single-use plastic pollution norms
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp