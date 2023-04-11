Transgenders to be skilled in beauty, wellness

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AIMING at providing employment opportunities to transgenders, the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department has decided to give beauty and wellness training to them in collaboration with the World Skill Center (WSC) this year.

The department will organise a one-year residential training in ‘beauty wellness and spa’ for the transgender persons and they will be selected on the basis of their educational qualification.

The WSC in collaboration with the Institute of Technical Education Services, Singapore, had launched the course from the 2022-23 session.

Youths who are between 17 and 30 years of age and have passed Plus II or diploma in any discipline are eligible to apply for the course. Officials concerned said the transgenders on being skilled in the craft can offer beauty services like make-up, hair styling at salons and spas and also become self-employed.

Recently, Mission Shakti had offered month-long training in beauty and wellness to women SHGs from rural parts of the state.

BHUBANESWAR: AIMING at providing employment opportunities to transgenders, the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department has decided to give beauty and wellness training to them in collaboration with the World Skill Center (WSC) this year. The department will organise a one-year residential training in ‘beauty wellness and spa’ for the transgender persons and they will be selected on the basis of their educational qualification. The WSC in collaboration with the Institute of Technical Education Services, Singapore, had launched the course from the 2022-23 session. Youths who are between 17 and 30 years of age and have passed Plus II or diploma in any discipline are eligible to apply for the course. Officials concerned said the transgenders on being skilled in the craft can offer beauty services like make-up, hair styling at salons and spas and also become self-employed. Recently, Mission Shakti had offered month-long training in beauty and wellness to women SHGs from rural parts of the state.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });