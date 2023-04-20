Home Cities Bhubaneswar

IIT-Bhubaneswar to offer integrated teacher training course

The four-year dual undergraduate degree offering BA BEd/BSc BEd and BCom BEd will be launched next year and IIT-Bhubaneswar is currently working out  modalities for the purpose.

IIT-Bhubaneswar

IIT Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Facebook/ IIT Bhubaneswar)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IIT-Bhubaneswar is set to offer Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), a flagship programme of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) under NEP-2020.

It is one of the five IITs in the country which have given their consent to open ITEP. This was informed by officials on the sidelines of the 55th meeting of the Council of Indian Institute of Technology organised in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Some teachers required for the programme have already been hired and a few more in subjects like English, Philosophy, Psychology, Economics and Sanskrit will be appointed later this year.

Although a final decision on the number of students to be enrolled in the programme has not been taken yet, officials said 60 students are likely to be admitted to the first batch. The course will prepare teachers for the four stages of the new school structure - foundational, preparatory, middle and secondary (5+3+3+4).

