Odisha cabinet nod to scheme for reliable power supply

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Monday decided to implement the revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS) for quality and reliable power supply for three years at a project cost of Rs 6,284 crore inclusive of Rs 2,342 crore state government contribution.

The outlay includes Rs 428 crore for smart metering, Rs 4,248 crore for disaster-resilient infrastructure and Rs 1,509 crore for system strengthening. The project will be completed by 2026. The cabinet also approved a proposal to widen the 2.1 km ring road in Cuttack from Khannagar to Linkroad to six lanes under the state sector road development programme at a cost of Rs 121.65 crore. The work will be completed within two years.

Besides, the cabinet approved the proposal to extend the Biju Setu Yojana up to 2025-26. Official sources said 866 new bridges were approved in addition to the ongoing ones with an additional outlay of Rs 3,597.22 crore. As per official sources, a proposal was also approved to enhance the subsidy for the purchase of electric vehicles as per Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy-2021.

However, the subsidy percentage will be notified later. The state government has implemented the policy since September 1, 2021 with an objective to adopt 20 per cent of electric vehicles by 2025. Sources maintained this will make the policy more progressive and help the state achieve its objective and attract the public for purchasing electric vehicles.

The state government at present gives 15 per cent subsidy on the purchase of electric vehicles. For two-wheelers, the subsidy is 15 per cent of the cost, up to a maximum of Rs 5,000. The cap on three-wheelers is Rs 10,000, and for four-wheelers Rs 50,000, it added. The cabinet also approved changes to the General Provident Fund (Orissa) Rules, 1938 in conformity with the General Provident Fund (Central Services) Rules, 1960.

Decisions

RDSS for quality and reliable power supply to be implemented

Cuttack ring road to be made six lane

Biju Setu Yojana to be extended till 2025-26

Subsidy for the purchase of electric vehicles to be enhanced

