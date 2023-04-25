Home Cities Bhubaneswar

ORIDL to prepare detailed project report for metro project between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar

Officials deliberating modalities of the DPR in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Ltd (ORIDL), a joint venture of Odisha government and the Ministry of Railways, will prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed metro rail project between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently. 

Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) officials said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is being roped in to support ORIDL in the formulation of the DPR. The officials said, the City Coordination Committee (CCC) formed by the state government to expedite preparations for the proposed metro project, also held its first meeting on Monday in which ORIDL director gave a presentation detailing aspects of metro alignment, the need for multi-agency integration and other such requirements. 

Availability of necessary data, transport and mobility trends for the proposed project, developmental works etc were also discussed during the meeting. BDA vice chairman and CCC chairman Balwant Singh who presided over the meeting requested officers to ensure utmost swiftness in data sharing and inter-department coordination to ensure timely preparation of the DPR. 

Apart from the DPR, a master plan will also be prepared for the metro network covering other areas of Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Cuttack and Puri, he said.  Singh asked officials to follow an integrated and systematic approach in preparing the groundwork for the implementation of the project. “This was the first formal meeting of the committee in which focus was on various preparatory and planning works related to the proposed metro project,” said BMC commissioner and BSCL CEO Vijay Amruta Kulange, who is also the vice-chairman of the coordination committee. 

He said data regarding the total area, wards, traffic and other such details relating to the state capital will be shared with ORIDL within a week. IPICOL and IDCO MD Bhupendra Singh Poonia along with officials of different departments attended the meeting. 

