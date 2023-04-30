Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Schools in Bhubaneswar excel in JEE main exams

As many as 117 students of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur also cracked the JEE main successfully.

Exams
By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Several students from city schools cracked the JEE Main exams, the result of which was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday.. 17 students from the institution cleared the exam with flying colours.  This is for the second time KiiT-IS student has topped JEE Main in a row.

“The school has been making consistent efforts to impart the best quality education, and students performance is a testament to this fact,” said KiiT-IS chairperson Mona Lisa Bal. Principal, Sanjay Suar, and the staff hailed the achievement of the school.

As many as 117 students of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur also cracked the JEE main successfully.Out of these qualifiers, 15 scored more than 99 percentile, while 29 students recorded above 98 percentile. Sharanya Baidya with 99.9 percentile bagged the first position in the school.The school authorities congratulated the meritorious students for their success.

