Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Deluge exposes urban planning mess in Bhubaneswar

Capital’s residents point to poor urban planning and monitoring by the BDA and BMC

Published: 02nd August 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

(Left) A resident of Rajiv Nagar cleans her house after water recedes on Tuesday (Right) Workers clean a clogged drain at Soubhagya Nagar in Bhubaneswar | DEBADATTA MALLICK

(Left) A resident of Rajiv Nagar cleans her house after water recedes on Tuesday (Right) Workers clean a clogged drain at Soubhagya Nagar in Bhubaneswar | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Monday deluge has laid bare Bhubaneswar’s urban planning and governance mess. The deluge triggered by the pelting rains not only inundated low-lying areas but also many of the city’s posh and planned areas which had never faced urban flooding before.

Even 24 hours after the rains, many of the flooded localities remained waterlogged with no evacuation available for the filthy storm and drain water that entered houses. People had to remain awake all through Monday night amidst the swirling waters in their residential premises.

While both Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) remained clueless, people have pointed to poor vigilance and monitoring of urban planning by the two premier agencies of the city.

In most of the residential areas, road heights have gone up with contractors adding layers of black-topping every season though the PWD codes mandate scarifying of the road surfaces. “To save money, contractors use heavy machines that add layers of asphalt in gross violation of norms,” said a former chief engineer of the Works department.

“Unless urban resilience is not taken seriously by town planning officials and we apprehend the situation will get worse,” said Asha Hans, a resident of Satya Nagar. The road level at Satya Nagar is higher than Hans’ six-decade-old house. The existing main road was recently re-laid with paver blocks without scrapping the old layer thus, increasing the height of the road.

The problem is the same at many of the city’s older residential colonies as BMC has turned a blind eye to contractors’ nonchalance to the problems of locals while its engineers remain blissfully unaware of the ground scenarios.

Another reason for the growing challenge has been the rampant approval of high-rises by BDA in complete disregard to the carrying capacity of areas for drainage systems and solid waste disposal. “There was 4-ft water in the lanes inside New Forest Park which is below the road level of Forest Park, yesterday,” said Rehanan Akhtar, a resident.

Urban planner Piyush Rout said Monday’s inundation was due to massive construction of roads, natural drains squeezed into concrete beds, conversion of swampy areas into construction sites and loss of the city’s sponges. “BMC and BDA may blame the rains but are they planning Bhubaneswar based on the intensity of rainfall in the future? The answer is no,” he said. If these are not enough, the city’s drainage systems - chocked, encroached and uncleaned – have been overwhelmed by even the slightest of showers. Mayor Sulochana Das admits city’s drains are unable to meet the load caused by heavy rains. Adding to the drainage woes are encroachments on drains and nets installed in all of them,” she said.

BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange blamed it on the rapid pace of construction in the city. “People are getting permission from BDA, BMC to construct houses with parking plans but converting the space into residential units and renting them out,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
urban flooding
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp