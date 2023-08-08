Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Cyber training cells soon in every district of Odisha

Police officers will be trained to combat cyber crimes effectively

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the rise in digitisation has also led to an increase in online crimes, Odisha Police is planning to set up cyber training cells in every district of the state. The cells will impart training to police officers in every district to combat cyber crimes more effectively. The objective behind providing the training is to ensure officers in police stations do not face any hurdle while receiving a complaint relating to a cyber crime or investigating such offences. 

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said the Centre is planning to introduce broadband in every panchayat of the country so that people are able to avail different schemes at their fingertips. Cyber crimes are expected to increase in the coming days which has necessitated enhancing the knowledge of officers at police station level,” said DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal.

As cyber crimes have no geographical limits and in several instances, cooperation of other states and agencies is required, practical training will help the officers in police stations carry out investigation of such offences, he said.

The DGP launched a three-day training programme - ‘Tools and Techniques for Investigating Cyber Crimes against Children’ at the cyber complex here. In the first phase, 34 police officers of sub-inspector (SI) and above rank from various districts will be part of the training between August 7 and 9. At least 38 officers will attend the training between August 10 and 12. The aim of the training programme, conducted by the Crime Branch in collaboration with Unicef,  is to enhance the skills and knowledge of the police officers which will help them investigate cyber crimes. The training will cover issues like evolving nature of cyber crimes, technical skills, digital forensics, legal issues, collaboration and information sharing with other agencies, and extending support to the victims among others.

Bansal said officers attending the training can later lead cyber teams in their respective districts. Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra and IG Shefeen Ahamed were present. 

Amid an increasing trend of online abuse against children and women, Odisha Police has also planned to open a cell in every district to monitor such specific offences. Apart from setting up children and women online abuse monitoring cells, the police is planning to establish cyber investigation support units in every district to assist the investigating officers in cases relating to online crimes.

