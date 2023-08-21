Smart iconic traffic posts to come up at 25 locations in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state capital will soon have smart iconic traffic posts at all its major junctions. A project, to be implemented by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), will make it easier for constables to man traffic posts for hours. The proposed traffic posts having elements of Kalinga-style architecture will also enhance the aesthetic beauty of the city.

Apart from solar power systems having power backups of up to 56 hours, the smart iconic traffic posts will have energy-saving ceiling fans, soft glow lights, mobile charging points, microphones and loudspeakers as well as emergency call buttons. Previously, smart traffic posts had been installed at nine locations including AG square in the city.

However, based on feedback, new elements including rain protection cover and timer for lights will be added to the new iconic smart traffic posts. BSCL officials said the posts will have 3D illuminated logos of Commissionerate Police and BSCL along with location names on all sides.

A BSCL official said the project will be implemented by the agency utilising smart city funds. Sources said though BSCL had floated a tender for the project a few months back, it was scrapped due to a higher bid price after which the agency has invited RFP for the selection of an agency for the installation and maintenance of the posts.

Officials said the agency, to be awarded the work, will be required to comply with six months defect liability period as well as four years and six months maintenance period.

The state capital has around 60 traffic posts manned by over 500 traffic personnel in rotation. Sources said the government is trying to cover all the traffic posts with solar power in a phased manner considering the difficulty in ensuring interrupted power supply.

