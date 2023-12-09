Devi Awards on December 9; 12 Odia women achievers to be feted

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Devi Awards is back in Odisha to celebrate the indomitable spirit of women. Instituted by The New Indian Express, the prestigious awards will be held in Bhubaneswar on Saturday to honour 12 independent Odia women who have impacted society positively with their work in different fields.

This year, The New Indian Express will felicitate writer and educationist Susmita Bagchi, agriculture scientist Dr Swati Nayak, textile designer and researcher Pankaja Sethi, social worker Rosalin Patasani Mishra, educationist Mona Lisa Bal, filmmaker Lipika Singh Darai, writer, weaver Sukanti Meher, Kendriya Sahitya Akademi award winner for 2022 Dr Gayatribala Panda, Sabai craft artisan Ramita Singh, bureaucrat Aboli Sunil Naravane and directors of Mayurbhanj-based Belgadia Palace Mrinalika and Akshita Bhanj Deo, with the honour.

Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi will present the awards at the 25th edition of the Devi Awards to be held at the Mayfair Convention in the city. The event will also see a Chhau performance by artists from Mayurbhanj and an engaging session between Bedi and author and senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai.

Started in the year 2014 by The Sunday Standard, under the aegis of The New Indian Express Group, it aimed at recognising the women who not only excelled in their respective fields but also helped others benefit from the journeys they started towards economic empowerment. For, the media conglomerate believes in women and their power to move mountains hence, it decided to hail their contributions through this annual gesture of acknowledgement and appreciation.

After 19 editions in Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and Kochi, the Devi Awards came to Bhubaneswar for the first time on February 23, 2020, to celebrate women achievers from Odisha. Then, the awards were conferred upon 12 Odia women like writer Pratibha Ray, green activist Vidhya Das, disability rights activist Dr Sruti Mohapatra, and forester Anshu Pragyan Das, among others. The awards could not be held for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is returning to Bhubaneswar this year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The Devi Awards is back in Odisha to celebrate the indomitable spirit of women. Instituted by The New Indian Express, the prestigious awards will be held in Bhubaneswar on Saturday to honour 12 independent Odia women who have impacted society positively with their work in different fields. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This year, The New Indian Express will felicitate writer and educationist Susmita Bagchi, agriculture scientist Dr Swati Nayak, textile designer and researcher Pankaja Sethi, social worker Rosalin Patasani Mishra, educationist Mona Lisa Bal, filmmaker Lipika Singh Darai, writer, weaver Sukanti Meher, Kendriya Sahitya Akademi award winner for 2022 Dr Gayatribala Panda, Sabai craft artisan Ramita Singh, bureaucrat Aboli Sunil Naravane and directors of Mayurbhanj-based Belgadia Palace Mrinalika and Akshita Bhanj Deo, with the honour. Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi will present the awards at the 25th edition of the Devi Awards to be held at the Mayfair Convention in the city. The event will also see a Chhau performance by artists from Mayurbhanj and an engaging session between Bedi and author and senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai. Started in the year 2014 by The Sunday Standard, under the aegis of The New Indian Express Group, it aimed at recognising the women who not only excelled in their respective fields but also helped others benefit from the journeys they started towards economic empowerment. For, the media conglomerate believes in women and their power to move mountains hence, it decided to hail their contributions through this annual gesture of acknowledgement and appreciation. After 19 editions in Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and Kochi, the Devi Awards came to Bhubaneswar for the first time on February 23, 2020, to celebrate women achievers from Odisha. Then, the awards were conferred upon 12 Odia women like writer Pratibha Ray, green activist Vidhya Das, disability rights activist Dr Sruti Mohapatra, and forester Anshu Pragyan Das, among others. The awards could not be held for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is returning to Bhubaneswar this year. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp