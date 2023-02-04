GRIDCO to procure 400 MW low-cost wind power

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO) will procure 400 MW low cost wind power through Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) from Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) connected wind power projects in Karnataka and Gujarat from 2024-25 fiscal for 25 years.

GRIDCO will procure the power at a tariff range of Rs 2.96 - Rs 3.01 per unit. The corporation signed a Power Sale Agreement (PSA) with SECI here in presence of additional chief secretary of Energy department Nikunja Bihari Dhal.

In addition to meeting future energy demand of the state, the wind power will help in complying to Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPO), said an official of the Energy department. There will be a waiver of ISTS charges for procurement of the power for the 25 year period.

Besides, with the capacity addition, GRIDCO now has a total contracted renewable power capacity of 5,203 MW including wind power of 750 MW, solar power 1,941 MW, small hydro of 129 MW, large hydro of 2,363 MW and biomass 20 MW.

MDs and directors of all power utilities of the state, EIC (Electricity) and senior officers of Energy department were present during the signing of the PSA.

