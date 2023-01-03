Congress demands passenger trains to Kendrapara

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Monday demonstrated in front of the headquarters of the East Coast Railways (ECoR) demanding the running of passenger trains on the Haridaspur-Paradip railway line. Stating that the railway ministry has done an injustice towards Kendrapara district by not running passenger trains on the Haridaspur-Paradip railway line, former president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik demanded that a decision in this regard should be taken at the earliest. A delegation led by legislator Suresh Kumar Routray submitted a memorandum at the ECoR headquarters.