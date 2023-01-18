Two minors raped at Patia railway over-bridge

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two minor girls were allegedly raped by two youths at the Patia railway station here late on Monday night.The two - aged 12 years and 14 years who live with their families in Patia - were alleged to have been kidnapped by two youths when they had gone to the railway station in the evening.

The youths took them to the railway over-bridge, tied them up with a rope and raped them, said government railway police quoting the complaint lodged by the family members.The accused, said to be in the age-group of 25 to 30, also allegedly threatened them with dire consequences if they revealed the matter to others. The matter came to light when the girls reached home in the morning and informed their family members.

The Childline received the information and reported the matter to zone ACP and Infocity Police. Both the police and Childline team went to the crime spot with the victims. Later, mother of one of the girls with help of Childline, went to GRP to lodge an FIR.

A GRP officer said acting on the complaint, they have launched an investigation. The youths, however, are absconding, they said. Police said, the accused could be acquainted with the victims.

