CMC’s e-Seva portal to ease access to services

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Wednesday launched an ‘eSeva’ portal and web application to simplify the process of accessing essential municipal services through a user-friendly online platform The portal, accessible at https://eseva.cmccuttack.in, will provide residents with a host of services conveniently consolidated in one place.

Citizens can now avail of various services such as rent payment, Kalyan Mandap booking and user fee payment through the centralised portal. Similarly, the web applications accessible at https://holding-tax.cmccuttack.odisha.gov.in and https://holding-tax.cmccuttack.odisha.gov.in/trade/login will help residents pay to hold tax, submit tax-related grievances and obtain a trade licence.

While the e-Seva portal has been developed in association with HDFC Bank, the web application has been developed in association with Kotak Mahindra Bank. The two integrated systems will eliminate the need for multiple visits to different offices or online platforms, saving valuable time and effort for the residents of Cuttack.

To ensure a seamless user experience, the two applications offer comprehensive guides and resources to assist citizens in navigating through the process of availing of the available services. Mayor Subash Singh inaugurated the two portals in the presence of CMC Commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kalyan and deputy commissioner (Revenue) Amiya Kumar Panda, corporators and other officials.

