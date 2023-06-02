Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC warning to construction agencies in city regarding waste disposal

Published: 02nd June 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will penalise agencies executing repair and maintenance work at government quarters at Unit-II, III, IX and other areas of the city, if they fail to lift construction and demolition (C&D) waste generated in the process, on time.

The civic body has decided to communicate the matter to the Roads and Building wing of the Works department. BMC officials said though the repair, maintenance and construction work of the quarters is being carried out frequently in the localities, the contractors engaged are not lifting the C&D waste on time leading to dust pollution and clogging of drains.  

“We will write to the Roads and Building division for lifting of the waste within 15 days after which fine will be imposed on those found dumping C&D waste along roads,” BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said. Officials from BMC’s enforcement wing said fine up to `50,000 will be imposed if the waste is not safely disposed of by the agencies and contractors.

