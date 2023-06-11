Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP not learning from past mistakes: BJD

RULING Biju Janata Dal on Saturday slammed BJP, accusing its leaders of insulting women members of self help groups (SHGs) by making humiliating remarks.

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

Strongly countering BJP’s allegation on rising atrocities against women in the state, party spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra said the Mission Shakti movement has emerged as a revolution in women empowerment in Odisha. The economic empowerment of SHG members has set an example in the country. “BJP leaders are making false claims as they are unable to accept it,” she said.

The BJD leader termed the attack on women SHG members by BJP as unfortunate and condemnable. It appears the saffron party is intolerant towards growing social and economical empowerment of women in the state as they want women to remain confined to the four walls of their houses, Mishra said.

Voters showed BJP the door in Padampur and Jharsuguda assembly segments where the party humiliated BJD’s women candidates during electioneering. “They refuse to learn from their past mistakes. Insult to women will cause more harm to BJP in coming days,” she added.

