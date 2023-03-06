Mercury above 35 degrees celsius, 26 places in Odisha to feel the heat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as more than two dozen stations recorded above 35 degree Celsius temperature on Sunday, there will be no respite from the conditions anytime soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above-normal day temperature at many places in Odisha in next four days.

The national weather forecaster said there will be no large change in day temperature and it is likely to remain 2 degree to 3 degree celsius above normal at many places in the state during the next four days. On the day, at least 26 places recorded 35 degree Celsius or more.Talcher was the hottest at 38.8 degree Celsius on Sunday, followed by Bhubaneswar 38.4 degree and Angul 38.1 degree. Cuttack recorded 37 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall or thundershower activity may occur at isolated places in some districts between Tuesday and Thursday. Light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely at one or two places in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Bargarh districts on Tuesday.

