Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Two NHAI officials suspended for ‘irregularities’ in Odisha

Meanwhile, Sunil Kumar, a DGM at the NHAI regional office, has been given the additional charge of Keonjhar project director.

Published: 13th March 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) initiating action against two senior officials posted in the state, heads began to roll over irregularities and tardy progress of Cuttack-Sambalpur NH 55 expansion work.

Sources said the NHAI suspended project director (technical) AS Rao along with a finance officer for allegedly showing undue favours to Hyderabad-based infrastructure company Gayatri Projects Ltd.
The firm bagged contract for the four-laning work of Cuttack-Sambalpur section of NH-55 (old NH-42) at a cost of `2,367 crore, which later escalated to Rs 4,482 crore as the highway expansion is underway for last seven years.

NHAI sources said Rao, who was posted at Dhenkanal, was transferred to Keonjhar section a few days ago before being placed under suspension. An internal audit reportedly had been initiated against the two officers. While NHAI officials remained tight-lipped, sources informed TNIE that more heads are likely to roll.Meanwhile, Sunil Kumar, a DGM at the NHAI regional office, has been given the additional charge of Keonjhar project director.

Nearly 40 per cent of the 263-km NH 55 four-laning work, which was to be completed by 2020, is incomplete. Divided in three packages, the expansion project had begun between 2017 and 2018. Gayatri Projects Ltd backed out of the project after the firm went bankrupt following severe financial crisis. Though it has appointed three sub-contractors, approved by the NHAI, to execute the pending works of NH-55, excess payments were made to the contractor.    

On March 6, TNIE published a detailed report titled ‘From Cuttack to Sambalpur, the unending NH-55 pain’ highlighting the factors behind inordinate delay in completion of the highway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI Odisha
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp