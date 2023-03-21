Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria threat for Cuttack: Study

Data reveals presence of critical priority pathogen in Kathajodi river

Published: 21st March 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bacteria

For representational purposes

By SN Agragami
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst a growing concern over environmental pollution, findings of a recent scientific study on the water quality of Kathajodi river at Cuttack has suggested that Odisha’s second largest city might be sitting on a ticking time bomb of antibiotic-resistant bacteria-driven public health crisis.

The study, conducted by researchers at the Centre for Biotechnology under Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University here, has revealed that the Kathajodi river water flowing along the city contained carbapenem-resistant acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB) and klebsiellapneumoniae (CRKP) that have been designated as critical priority pathogen by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which calls for urgent action by the authorities to ensure public safety.

Untreated sewage being discharged into
Kathajodi river in Cuttack  | Express

These superbugs exhibited resistance to an extensive range of antibiotics including 3rd and 4th group of cephalosporin and even the last resort antibiotic carbapenems. Most of them carried virulence factors which spoke about the intensity of the pathogenicity. Classified as extensive drug-resistant (XDR) bacteria, they can cause serious diseases from pneumonia to bloodstream infections with fatal consequences.

The study has been published in Letters in Applied Microbiology journal of Oxford University Press. 
A team led by Prof E Subudhi and research scholar Saubhagini Sahoo collected water samples from five different sites both upstream and downstream of the river for scrutiny. They found an alarmingly high concentration of both pathogens across water samples.

The findings have a grave foreboding for public health as a significant chunk of the people of Cuttack city and its periphery use the river water, not to mention animals. The XDR bacteria can not only cause serious harm to the person acquiring it but also can share the gene with other normal pathogens to make them antibiotic-resistant.

The study reported that a major contributing factor for the situation is release of untreated biomedical waste into the river. The city, a major healthcare centre, has several major specialised hospitals besides 229 registered and more than 300 unregistered nursing homes, clinics and diagnostic centers which generate a huge quantity of biomedical waste. The major discharge point of the city is the culmination of all household waste, hospital sewage, industrial, agricultural and slaughterhouse waste generated daily, the study said.

The city generates, on an average, 65.44 MLD of wastewater per day of which 58 MLD is discharged, either treated or untreated, into the Kathajodi river, it said. “Even as there are two sewage treatment plants, they cannot completely rid the water of the contaminants before release. It, is therefore, essential to ensure biomedical waste is handled and disposed of in a scientific manner at source,” Prof Subudhi said. Concerted efforts need to be taken to create awareness about the emerging reports of antibiotic resistance in the river water to avoid the contamination and disease caused by these bacteria, the study stressed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kathajodi river Cuttack WHO antibiotic-resistant bacteria-driven
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp