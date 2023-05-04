Rain leaves Bhubaneswar roads waterlogged

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It took just 7.7 mm rainfall for roads in the city to get waterlogged on Wednesday. Waterlogging was reported from Bomikhal, near Iskcon Temple and other areas of the city. With roads under water vehicles were stuck on the road between Rasulgarh and Laxmisagar prompting traffic police to issue a advisory for avoiding the route. The police also advised commuters to avoid the stretch from CRPF Square to Nayapalli via Iskcon temple.

A few other places in the state like Koraput received 46 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day, followed by Sonepur 44.2 mm and Nayagarh 29 mm. The regional Met office has issued a warning for thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Sambalpur and five other districts on Thursday.

“Thunderstorm with lightning activity occurred at a few places in the state on the day under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood and due to moisture availability,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das. Similarly, thunderstorm with lightning warning has been issued for isolated places in six districts on Friday.

In another development, the IMD said a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over south-east Bay of Bengal around Saturday and under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around Sunday.

The system is likely to concentrate into a depression over south-east Bay of Bengal on May 8. Thereafter, there is a good possibility of its intensification while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal. The IMD officials said more details regarding the system’s trajectory can be ascertained once it intensifies into a low pressure.

