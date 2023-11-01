Semiconductor hub plans of Odisha gets Rs 510 crore boost

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) on Tuesday approved 12 new investment proposals worth Rs 2,794.47 crore including a project to manufacture silicocarbide (SiC) devices and SiC modules in the semiconductor and electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

RIR Power Electronics Ltd, a global semiconductor company, has submitted a proposal to invest `510.80 crore in the establishment of manufacturing fabrication and packaging facility for SiC devices at Info Valley, Khurda.

The authority meeting chaired by chief secretary Pradeep Jena approved the proposal of Nuvo Aeon Diamond and Jewellery for a state-of-the-art diamond and jewellery manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 256.50 crore. Hindalco Industries has proposed to invest Rs 834 crore in the aluminium downstream sector for the establishment of an aluminum battery foil manufacturing facility at Sambalpur. It will attract companies involved in electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing and encourage them to establish their units in the region.

In the steel sector, Four Star Metaliks, Khedaria Ispat Ltd, New Laxmi Steel & Power and Abhirav Industries have proposed a cumulative investment of about Rs 900 crore in Sundargarh and Jajpur districts. New Laxmi Steel & Power has proposed to set up a 0.3 MTPA stainless steel manufacturing at Kalinganagar with an investment of Rs 547 crore while Airav Industries planned to set up a 1.2 MTPA iron ore beneficiation plant 0.8 MTPA pellet plant in Sundargarh district with an investment of Rs 231.81 crore.

In fertiliser sector, Utkal Phosphates Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 62.07 crore on a single super phosphate (SSP) and granulated single super phosphate (GSSP) fertiliser unit with annual capacity of 1.2 lakh tonne at Paradip. Narayani Green Pack will set up a corrugated paper and paper board containers manufacturing facility for Nestle in Khurda with an investment of Rs 50.84 crore.

In food, beverage and allied sector, Maa Tarini Roller Flour Mills is slated to invest Rs 58.30 crore on a fully-automated flour mill in Khurda while Milk Mantra proposed to set up diary products manufacturing unit at Gop in Puri district with an investment of Rs 51.10 crore. Mayfair Hotels and Resorts proposed an investment of Rs 73 crore in Jharsuguda in tourism sector.

Proposals

* RIR Power Electronics: SiC devices Investment Rs 510.80 crore

* Nuvo Aeon Diamond & Jewellery: Jewellery Investment Rs 256.50 crore

* Hindalco Industries: Aluminium battery foil Investment: Rs 834 crore

