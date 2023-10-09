Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Cuttack’s Biswanath Pandit library to get new home

The library was set up in 1981 at Saheed Bhawan and later shifted to a new building at Khannagar in 1998.

Published: 09th October 2023 09:10 AM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday approved Rs 30.58 crore for the construction of the Biswanath Pandit library at Cuttack. The library will be set up at the Angul-Puri bus stand in Badambadi on over 3.75 acres of land.

According to the CMO, the stilt plus three-floor library will have a 100-seat capacity auditorium, cafeteria, ample parking area apart from a wide stock of books and a conducive environment for learning.

The library was set up in 1981 at Saheed Bhawan and later shifted to a new building at Khannagar in 1998. It has always been the desired destination for book lovers and researchers alike. People from nearby areas always visited the library for its extensive collection of books. Later, the library was shifted to the Odisha Administrative Tribunal (OAT) near the Judicial Academy due to the construction of the Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal.

During the visit of 5T secretary VK Pandian to Cuttack during the CMO public grievance, local people had apprised about the immediate need of the library and its proximity to the bus stand for the benefit of people coming from nearby villages and towns.

Mayor of CMC Subas Singh said 3.75 acre land has been identified at Angul-Puri bus stand at Badambadi for the library. He thanked the chief minister for approving the required fund for construction of the library which will be a great help for students appearing in competitive exams.

