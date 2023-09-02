Sword in hand, ex-serviceman goes berserk, attacks cop after business loss in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Anguished by loss in business, an ex-serviceman went on a rampage brandishing a sword - and even fought with the police - in Cuttack on Friday. The retired Army personnel, Saroj Das vandalised an SBI ATM counter near Banki College following which he terrorised locals at Kacheri Chowk with a sword. A grievance letter in his hand, Das scolded police personnel. On being informed a team of Banki police led by SI Susant Kumar Sarangi rushed to the spot and tried to overpower the 34-year-old Das who hails from Harirajpur.

Little did Sarangi know that the task was easier said than done. The SI was attacked by the ex-serviceman and narrowly escaped by defending himself with his lathi which was cut into pieces with a blow from Das’ sword.

Sources said, Das had bought dumper trucks for business with the money he had received as retirement benefits. However, one of his trucks was seized by a tehsildar. Besides, Das allegedly sustained loss in his business allegedly due to harassment by local police. This led to mental stress which manifested in his antics on the streets of the city.

Das lost his cool while trying to withdraw money from the ATM. He failed as the deposit in his account was deducted towards installment of his vehicle loans. Infuriated, he vandalised the ATM counter and turned his rage into terrorising people. “We failed to apprehend Das after he attacked the SI and fled. We will register a case and arrest him as soon as possible,” said Banki IIC Kabuli Barik.

