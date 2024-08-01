Bhubaneswar Development Authority survey to identify infrastructure gap

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has launched a survey of real estate projects and commercial establishments in its jurisdiction to fill the infrastructure gap and make the city more livable and sustainable in the years to come.

Launched last week, the survey is being carried out with the help of city-based DYLIS Business Service Pvt Ltd and will be completed by August 31, said BDA officials.

The survey will cover infrastructure availability in real estate and commercial property as well as institutional property within BDA limits including 556 villages as part of efforts to make the state capital and its surroundings more clean, livable and sustainable.

According to BDA, the survey focuses on assessing availability of sewerage system, drainage, solid waste management, security provisions and parking facility among others.

While poor sanitation and drainage network in both residential and commercial areas of Bhubaneswar has become a major concern, parking is also emerging as a challenge due to massive increase in number of new vehicles in the city and nearby areas.

An officer in BDA’s planning wing said the development authority has urged citizens, especially owners of plots, apartments, residential property and commercial establishments to extend their support for the survey. He said once the survey is complete, the BDA will be able to identify infrastructure deficiencies of a property. Accordingly, meetings of stakeholders would be held to ensure compliance with civic norms to bridge the infrastructure gap.

Urban planning experts said the survey should also cover real estate projects in BDA area lacking RERA registration, plan approval and occupancy certificate.