Orissa High Court grants bail to Yes World CEO

CUTTACK: Citing that virtual currency is yet to be banned or declared illegal in the country, the Orissa High Court has granted bail to CEO of Yes World Sandeep Chowdhury, who has been in custody for allegedly cheating people of their hard-earned money by operating a ponzi/multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme in the name of a fake cryptocurrency company.

The court said mere trading in cryptocurrency cannot be held to be illegal at this juncture as trading or transacting of such has not been declared illegal or banned as of now in the country either by the government or any statutory authority.

Chowdhury was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on November 17, 2023. He had filed a petition for regular bail after the designated court under the Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, in Cuttack rejected his bail plea. The single judge bench of Justice AK Mohapatra on July 30 fixed conditions and granted bail to Chowdhury.