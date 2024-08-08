Bar owner arrested for harassing women staff in Odisha's Dhauli

BHUBANESWAR: Dhauli police on Wednesday arrested a bar owner for allegedly harassing his women employees and not paying their salaries.

Police said owner of Nasha Bar in Laxmisagar, Siba Prasad Mohanty and his associate Jyoti Prakash Nayak were arrested for luring six women of New Delhi and Punjab on the promise of providing them jobs in event management firms. However, the women were engaged as bar dancers.

Mohanty had arranged the women’s rented accommodation within Dhauli police limits and they were reportedly not allowed to venture outside after their duty hours. The six women were rescued and the duo was arrested. Further investigation is underway, said an officer of Dhauli police station.