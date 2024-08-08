Collectors of 20 Odisha districts shifted in major reshuffle

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly two months after assuming office in Odisha, the Mohan Charan Majhi government effected a massive reshuffle at the district collectors’ level on Wednesday. Collectors were changed in at least 20 districts of the state.
As per a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance department, the collector of Mayurbhanj Dattatreya Bhausaheb Shinde has been appointed as Cuttack collector. The post was vacant and additional district magistrate Umakant Raj was in charge.
Collector of Kendrapara Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas has been transferred as Balasore collector in place of Ashish Thakare who has been posted as the secretary of Board of Revenue, Cuttack.
Collector of Sambalpur Akshay Sunil Agrawal has been posted as Nayagarh collector in place of Swadha Dev Singh who was transferred as additional secretary in the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department. Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, collector of Gajapati, was posted as Kendrapara collector.
Similarly, collector of Boudh J Sonal has been posted as Jagatsinghpur collector. Dilip Routrai, director of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, has been posted as a Bhadrak collector in place of Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar who has been transferred as the collector of Sambalpur.
Dhenkanal collector Amrit Ruturaj has been transferred to Kandhamal as the collector in place of Ashish Ishwar Patil who has been placed as collector of Malkangiri. Hema Kanta Say, the collector of Nuapada, has been posted as a Mayurbhanj collector.
The collector of Kalahandi P Anvesha Reddy has been posted as a Jajpur collector in place of Nikhil Pavan Kalyan who was posted as director of the Soil Conservation and Watershed Development department. Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, collector of Deogarh, has been posted as a Dhenkanal collector.
Besides, the director of the Rural Development department Subhankar Mohapatra has been appointed as collector of Nabarangpur in place of Kamal Lochan Mishra who was transferred as executive director of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority. Collector of Malkangiri Pawar Sachin Prakash has been posted as Kalahandi collector in place of P Anvesha Reddy.
Kabindra Kumar Sahu, Madhusudan Dash and Subrat Kumar Panda have been appointed as collectors of Deogarh, Nuapada and Boudh districts respectively. Besides, Parul Patawai was appointed as the collector of the Rayagada district.