Collectors of 20 Odisha districts shifted in major reshuffle

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly two months after assuming office in Odisha, the Mohan Charan Majhi government effected a massive reshuffle at the district collectors’ level on Wednesday. Collectors were changed in at least 20 districts of the state.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance department, the collector of Mayurbhanj Dattatreya Bhausaheb Shinde has been appointed as Cuttack collector. The post was vacant and additional district magistrate Umakant Raj was in charge.

Collector of Kendrapara Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas has been transferred as Balasore collector in place of Ashish Thakare who has been posted as the secretary of Board of Revenue, Cuttack.

Collector of Sambalpur Akshay Sunil Agrawal has been posted as Nayagarh collector in place of Swadha Dev Singh who was transferred as additional secretary in the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department. Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, collector of Gajapati, was posted as Kendrapara collector.

Similarly, collector of Boudh J Sonal has been posted as Jagatsinghpur collector. Dilip Routrai, director of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, has been posted as a Bhadrak collector in place of Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar who has been transferred as the collector of Sambalpur.