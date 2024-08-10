Traffic woes spill over after rain lashes Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Vehicular movement was badly affected in parts of the capital city, especially on Cuttack-Puri Road, due to rains on Friday evening.

Commuters using the Cuttack-Puri Road found themselves stuck in a massive congestion as traffic moved at a snail’s pace on the route.

A two-wheeler rider said he was stuck on Bomikhal flyover for over 30 minutes. “On days when it rains, I take Bomikhal flyover and travel towards Saheed Nagar. But today’s traffic was in utter disarray. After the rain stopped, the situation was no different on Janpath and between Station Square and Vani Vihar,” he said.

Car drivers were the worst affected as it took them over two hours to reach Rasulgarh Square from Bomikhal via Cuttack-Puri Road. Initially, the vehicular movement came to a standstill because of waterlogging near Bomikhal. The traffic situation aggravated further as motorists taking cover under a flyover on National Highway-16 at Rasulgarh Square, made a rush after the rain stopped.

“I arrived from Puri in my car and travelled on Cuttack-Puri Road to reach Rasulgarh Square. However, I was stuck in the traffic jam in Bomikhal area for over two hours between 6 pm and 8 pm,” said a resident.

Traffic police said vehicular movement was hit due to waterlogging on Cuttack-Puri Road. “Apart from waterlogging, motorists who commenced their journey after the rain stopped and the people visiting a mall near Rasulgarh Square triggered a massive jam on Cuttack-Puri Road. Traffic personnel were sent to the spot to bring the situation under control,” said a police officer.

On Friday evening, traffic snarls were also reported in other areas of the city like Acharya Vihar and Chandrasekharpur.