Government directs HEIs to conduct fire safety audit in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Friday directed all the institutions, both government and non-government aided, to conduct a fire safety audit at the earliest.

In a directive to registrars of all state universities and principals of colleges, joint secretary Dhirendra Nath Kar asked the institutions to identify potential fire hazards and take immediate measures to mitigate them.

The authorities have been asked to ensure fire extinguishers, alarms and other necessary equipment are installed on their premises and are functioning properly. They also have to obtain fire safety certificates (fire NOCs) after due compliance of norms.

The institutions have also been directed to organise regular orientation programmes for students, faculty, and staff on fire safety procedures, evacuation plans, the proper use of fire extinguishers, and the importance of maintaining clear emergency exits. The department has also made it mandatory for the institutions to conduct annual mock drills on fire safety, in coordination with the local fire station.