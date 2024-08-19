Former hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey’s car seized for drunk driving in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Former Indian hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey was reportedly found driving under the influence of alcohol during police checking at Omfed Square in the capital city late on Saturday night.

Traffic police conducted Tirkey’s alcohol test during which his blood alcohol content (BAC) was found to be around 115 mg/100 ml. Subsequently, his vehicle of Mitsubishi was seized, said sources.

Police are mostly submitting prosecution reports against people whose BAC is found to be between 80 mg/100 ml and 150 mg/100 ml. A cognisable case is registered against violators having BAC level of more than 150 mg/100 ml, they added.

In another development, a violator whose motorcycle was seized on Saturday night for riding under the influence of alcohol attempted to illegally take away his two-wheeler from Traffic police station-II in Khandagiri area on Sunday morning by using a duplicate key.

The bike owner Omkar Mahapatra and his friend managed to take away the two-wheeler from Traffic police station to avoid paying the fine. When traffic personnel found the two-wheeler missing, they conducted searches later in the day and again seized the vehicle from Mahapatra’s possession.

Bharatpur police registered a case of theft against Mahapatra for unauthorisedly taking his bike from Traffic police station.