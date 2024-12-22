6th edition of DAV united fest commences on a colourful note

BHUBANESWAR: Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj and his Industry colleague Sampad Chandra Swain inaugurated the sixth edition of DAV United Festival here on Saturday.

The two-day festival is being celebrated in the state for the first time with the theme ‘Unity for a Purpose’. The Higher Education minister praised the legacy and service of DAV organisations in creating worthy citizens through holistic education and urged for more such fests in promoting national integration.

Swain, who is a DAV alumni, said DAV schools have been instrumental in shaping the future of the country. Speaking on the occasion, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik lauded the remarkable contribution of DAV institutions in nation-building.

The inaugural programme was followed by cultural performances by both teachers and students of DAVs. Comedians Sunil Grover, Inder Sahni, rapper MC Square and Odia singer Gurukrupa Mishra also performed. Theme-based stalls were put up by students of 22 DAV schools from different states.

Among others, president of DAV CMC Punam Suri, dean of DAV United Foundation Nisha Peshin and regional director of DAV Institutions, Odisha, KC Satapathy were present.