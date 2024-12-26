Former Odisha Governor Raghubar Das says BJP to decide role, BJD goes after him

BHUBANESWAR: Raghubar Das, who quit as Odisha Governor, has said the BJP will decide on his future role amidst speculations that he might return to active politics in Jharkhand where the saffron party was handed a heavy defeat in the recent Assembly elections.

A press release issued by the Raj Bhavan here said that Das tendered his resignation citing personal reasons. Das, a former chief minister of Jharkhand was appointed as Governor of Odisha on October 18, 2023.

Even as Das called time on his tenure as Governor after 13 months, the Opposition BJD targeted him once again over the alleged assault on an assistant section officer (ASO) by his son at the Raj Bhavan in Puri on July 7 and demanded to know if the government servant will now get justice.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty wondred if the BJP government would take action against the former Governor’s son now that Das is on his out. “The Centre has removed Das as Governor but it remains to be seen if the BJP keeps its word to prove no one is above law,” he told mediapersons here.

Mohanty said Opposition political parties had stalled proceedings of the Assembly in July demanding action against the Governor’s son. The state government announced that collector of Puri district would investigate and submit a report within 15 days. However, the issue has made no progress, he added.

The outgoing Governor said that he had a pleasant experience in Odisha and his days in the state will remain a memorable period for him. Praising the Odia people, Das expressed hope that Odisha will become a developed state in 2036 when the state completes 100 years of its formation.