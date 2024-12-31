Odisha couple cheats posing as kin of PM's principal secretary, held

BHUBANESWAR : Police have arrested a couple from the capital city for allegedly posing as the daughter and son-in-law of Pramod Kumar Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and cheating several businessmen on the pretext of providing them his support for expanding their businesses.

Infocity police said the accused Hansita Abhilipsa (38) and her husband Anil Kumar Mohanty (49) had even doctored an image of the top bureaucrat and Hansita. Anil is reportedly a merchant wholesaler of metals and minerals besides being the director of a firm - Hardwik Infra pvt ltd.

Police have so far received at least four cheating complaints against the couple. However, the total amount of money swindled by them is yet to be ascertained.

Investigation revealed the couple had also approached some mining companies in Odisha to execute their various corporate social responsibility initiatives.

They impersonated family members of PK Mishra to obtain such works, said a police officer.

Police sources said the couple’s wealth rose exponentially in the last three to four years as they allegedly earned money through illegal means. They were earlier staying in Nayapalli but now own a flat in Z-One Apartments in Patia.

“Their financial transactions are being examined to establish the total amount defrauded by them in the recent years,” said a police officer.