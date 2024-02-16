EIPA to host stamp mela in Bhubaneswar on Feb 16

BHUBANESWAR: In a rare opportunity for stamp lovers, Eastern India Philatelists’ Association (EIPA), Bhubaneswar, is organising an exhibition-cum-stamp mela here from Friday in which rare stamps of different countries will be displayed.

As part of EIPA’s silver jubilee celebrations, postage stamps of different categories and countries will be displayed in 50 frames during the event called as ‘EIPEX-2024’. About 15 dealers from the country and abroad will set up their stalls at the exhibition to be held at Keshari Hotel in Station Square here.

This type of initiative will play a crucial role in promoting stamp collecting hobby which is referred as ‘king of hobbies’ among school children and youths. Reputed stamp dealers from different countries including Bangladesh will take part in the exhibition, EIPA’s president Durgadutta Routray informed the mediapersons.

Old and new postage stamps, postal first day covers and postal stationary of various countries will also be displayed to the general public during the three-day event, said association’s secretary Shanti Swarup Rath.

EIPA member Pramod Kumar Sahu said the Department of Post has also agreed to open a stall to sell Indian postage stamps. In its stall, the department will also provide an opportunity to the visitors to print their own stamp - ‘my stamp’ for Rs 300. Two commemorative covers, as many cancellation stamps and five picture postcards will be released and made available to philatelists.

“We hope the stamp mela becomes a grand success and members of EIPA will continue to being laurels to our state in national and international philatelic exhibitions,” said Sahu. EIPA members Anil Dhir and Debasis Mitra were present.