Bhubaneswar Development Authority to acquire 18.45 acre private land for CDP project

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will initiate process to acquire 18.45 acre private land across three mouzas of Patia, Gadakana and Chandrasekharpur for construction of a road connecting Patia railway station to Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Park at Gadakana under the comprehensive development plan (CDP).

Officials said a public hearing in this regard was successfully conducted at Kanak Durga temple in Patia on Monday. The compensation for affected individuals will be provided in accordance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (RFCTLAR&R) Act 2013.

This marks the first instance of the BDA compulsory acquisition of land for a road project since establishment of the agency in 1983. Spanning 150 feet in width, the proposed road will connect Patia railway station to Right Parallel road and play a pivotal role in alleviating congestion along the Nandankanan-Patia route. According to BDA authorities, the 2.65 km-long road will not only enhance local mobility but also stimulate economic growth in the Patia region.

With a substantial number of residents voicing their support for the endeavour, the land acquisition process is expected to be completed in next nine to 10 months, officials said.