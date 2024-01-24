Get ready for a dose of Odisha's tribal culture, tradition in capital

BHUBANESWAR: Showcasing the life and culture of tribals of Odisha, the Adivasi Mela will begin in the city on January 26 this year. It is the annual culture-cum-trade fair of the 62 tribal communities of Odisha, including 13 particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs).

A flagship event of the SC and ST Development department, the 11-day mela at Adivasi Ground will showcase tribal life, and anthropology and provide a market for the sale of agricultural products, minor forest produce and craft materials.

Like every year, tribal huts have been set up to showcase the lifestyle and culture of the different tribal communities and PVTGs. This year, this section will include huts of Kutia Kandha, Santhal, Paudi Bhuyan, Hill Khadia and Mankirdia, Juanga Munda, Gadaba, Dongria Kandha, Lanjia Saora, Bonda and Chuktia Bhunjia.

Stalls in the traditional Adivasi Haat and Tribal Art and Crafts segment will be erected by 22 Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs), 17 Micro Project Areas (MPAs), and various line departments of the state government. It will also feature tribal dances, a multilingual drama festival in tribal languages, a drama presented by the SC/ST Development department’s cultural association and a ‘bhajan sandhya’.

Officials of the Academy of Tribal Languages and Culture (ATLC), which organises the mela for the department, said this year use of plastics and polythene has been banned and possession of the materials during the mela will be punishable.

The mela will be open from 2.30 pm to 9 pm every day till February 5. Every year, eight to 10 lakh people visit the mela, which witnesses a business of Rs 15-Rs 16 crore.