Sambar & barking deer introduced to Chandaka wildlife sanctuary

BHUBANESWAR: The Forest department on Friday introduced eight sambar and six barking deer to Chandaka sanctuary to enrich the habitat where a first-of-its-kind nocturnal trail has been launched by the state government in January this year to facilitate students and researchers understand and study the forest and wildlife during night.

Eight sambar, six females and two males, from Taptapani under Paralakhemundi division were brought to Bharatpur forest of the sanctuary. Similarly, six barking deer, two males and four females, were successfully translocated from the surplus population of the species in Nandankanan Zoological Park to Bharatpur.

PCCF Susanta Nanda said a total of 32 sambar, 18 males and 14 females, from Taptapani deer park will be relocated to Chandaka.

Similarly, approval has been accorded for release of 25 barking deer to the wildlife sanctuary. The remaining sambar and barking deer will be relocated to the sanctuary in phases, he said.

Apart from these two species, the Forest department has planned to introduce 20 gaurs, five males and 15 females, in Chandaka from Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary.

Earlier, 274 deer from the Cuttack park were also brought to the Bharatpur enclosure to enrich the protected habitat which is home to a number of wildlife species.