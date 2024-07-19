Railways sanctions Rs 288 crore for flyover in Sambalpur city

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 288.61 crore for construction of a railway flyover connecting Sambalpur station with the city station.

The project is a part of the energy corridor scheme of Indian Railways for sustainable and efficient infrastructure development. The flyover will facilitate simultaneous train movements from all directions at Sambalpur, easing train traffic and ensuring hassle-free operations, sources said.

Currently, cross-traffic from Jharsuguda, Titilagarh and Angul directions leads to delays and operational inefficiencies at Sambalpur junction and Sambalpur city stations. The 8.1 km flyover will resolve these issues by enabling simultaneous train movements without surface crossings, thus preventing detentions and enhancing overall train operational capabilities in the region, they said.

“It is a significant railway project for the region. Trains will no longer be detained at Sambalpur and Sambalpur city stations and nearby stations, significantly reducing waiting periods of trains approaching this busy junction,” said a railway official.

Earlier, the ministry had sanctioned Rs 191.87 crore for a 7.41 km flyover at Khurda road station and Rs 183.89 crore for another 8.11 km flyover at Titilagarh station to facilitate smoother train operations at both the junctions.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed the East Coast Railway (ECoR) to ensure completion of these projects at the earliest.