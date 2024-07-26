Odisha: Journalist’s husband held for murder

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a woman journalist died by suicide, Dhauli police on Thursday arrested her husband on charges of murder.

The victim Madhumita Parida allegedly ended her life by jumping in front of a train on Wednesday evening. However, Parida’s family members alleged her husband Sridhar Jena, a staff in Air Force, pushed her in front of the moving train. They also alleged that he was harassing her since the last few days.

Probe revealed Parida and Jena got married in March and resided in Lingipur area within Dhauli police limits. While Jena had left for his workplace in Rajasthan after their marriage, he had returned to the city 12 days back. The couple fought frequently since the last few days reportedly over Jena having an extra-marital affair. He, however, denied the allegations. Parida and her mother had filed a complaint against him in Dhauli police station on Monday.