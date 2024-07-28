Civil services aspirant held for stalking married woman in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A civil services aspirant was arrested for allegedly stalking a woman after she refused to marry him.

Police said the accused Pratyush Mohanty (32) had opened several fake social media accounts in the names of the victim and her husband from Uttarakhand.

Mohanty who holds a degree in mechanical engineering is preparing for civil services and had appeared for prelims but has not been successful so far, police said. He was upset after the woman refused his marriage proposal and has been harassing her for last eight months. After investigation, his involvement was established and he was arrested,” said a police officer.

He had sent fake and derogatory letters at the woman’s address in the northern state to defame her. The victim then lodged a complaint with Uttarakhand police. The police there informed that the miscreant’s IP address is located in Odisha. She approached the Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police station here to investigate the matter.