Suicide on tracks turns into spectacle in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The alleged suicide by a man from Jagatsinghpur on the railway tracks turned into a spectacle of sorts as hundreds of passers-by stopped on Rasulgarh flyover on NH-16 to have a glimpse of the site on Tuesday.

Such was rush that the flyover which is forked near Rasulgarh witnessed traffic congestion for several hours with local police doing precious little to clear the NH. Commuters were seen parking vehicles on the Cuttack diversion of the flyover and jump over to the other side to catch a sight.

The deceased, Rakesh Mohanty of Erasama, had reportedly parked his car at Vani Vihar railway station and ended his life between 11 am and 11.30 am. Immediately after the incident, the commuters started halting on the NH as the mishap site was located just below the flyover.

Some youths could also be seen taking selfie on the flyover and witnessing the entire proceedings of removing the deceased’s body by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

With no sight of local police, many commuters were left with no option but to make a diversion towards VSS Nagar Road. Similar chaotic scenes prevailed on the railway lines too as locals in large numbers had assembled at the incident site where some of them even clicked selfies. This continued well till 5 pm.

Saheed Nagar police, however, said on receiving the information a PCR vehicle was sent to the spot to disperse the crowd. Meanwhile, investigation revealed Mohanty was working with a private company.