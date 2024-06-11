Capital drainage plan back in focus with BJP forming govt

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Bhubaneswar gears up to deal with the issue of waterlogging during monsoon, the proposed ‘comprehensive drainage master plan’ to address the capital’s urban flooding menace is back in focus.

The matter holds significance because the BJP which had been pressing for it is all set to form its first government in the state soon. With Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) failing to address the persistent issue of urban deluge in low-lying areas of the city, demand for a comprehensive plan to improve the city’s drainage network, restoration of major storm water channels and strengthening the internal drain connectivity has been growing.

Following a series of waterlogging incidents, MP Aparajita Sarangi had in 2020 urged the then chief minister Naveen Patnaik to issue necessary instructions to authorities concerned to prepare a comprehensive master plan by taking into consideration all 13 major storm water channels and the overall cost implication.

The BJP leader had also called for a systematic and sustainable approach towards desilting drains and proper utilisation of funds sanctioned by the Housing and Urban Development department for repair and renovation of drains.