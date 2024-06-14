Accident at Palasuni chokes Bhubaneswar roads, drunk driver held

BHUBANESWAR: At least five persons were injured after a speeding truck hit multiple vehicles on Palasuni road here on Thursday afternoon.

Mancheswar police said a speeding truck on way to Cuttack rammed into a car and two two-wheelers at Palasuni square. Three women inside the car and two men riding the bikes sustained injuries. One of them, who suffered fracture in one of his hands, has been admitted to a private hospital. His condition is stable.

Police said the truck driver, who was found in an inebriated state, has been arrested and will be produced in court on Friday.

Following the accident, vehicular movement was disrupted on the busy NH-16 for several hours. Normalcy was restored after police removed the damaged car and truck from the mishap site.

Some locals also staged protest and demanded adequate measures to curb accidents on the stretch. Sources said around a dozen of people have sustained injuries due to accidents on the stretch in the last six months. Last month, three persons were injured following a series of accidents on the road.