Bhubaneswar: Woman held for torturing 11-year-old maid

BHUBANESWAR: City police on Thursday arrested a woman for employing a minor as domestic help and brutally assaulting the child repeatedly in the past 10 months.

The matter came to light when the domestic help, an 11-year-old girl, was rescued from her employer’s house at Gajapati Nagar in a serious condition and was admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Her parents are yet to be traced.

The girl from Salia Sahi slum was employed in the house of Balabhadra Barik and his wife Lipika Ranjita Sahoo at Gajapati Nagar, 10 months back with a monthly salary of Rs 2,500. Sahoo earlier worked with an IT-firm and had resigned after childbirth two years back.

On Wednesday, one of Sahoo’s neighbours informed the district child protection officer (DCPO) about the girl being mercilessly beaten up after hearing her screams. Subsequently, volunteers of city-based Ruchika organisation rescued the minor in a critical condition. Her body bore severe burn injury marks while her face and one of her eyes were swollen. She was produced before the child welfare committee (CWC) and admitted to Capital Hospital.