Odisha: Day after relieving advisors, government sacks PSU chairpersons

BHUBANESWAR : A day after relieving advisors appointed by the previous BJD government, the state government on Saturday removed political appointees as chairpersons of different organisations and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took the decision as he felt that such political appointments of the previous government have not brought any qualitative changes in the functioning of the PSUs.

Appointment of BJD leaders as chairpersons and vice-chairpersons to different state-owned corporations and boards was last made in October 2022 after a rejig of the council of ministers by the then chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

While most of the retired IAS, OAS and other cadre officers posted as advisors to government and chairpersons in different corporations had tendered their resignation after BJP came to power, a majority of the BJD leaders were still continuing in their respective positions.

A major change in the bureaucracy is on the cards. With a few selected bureaucrats of the previous regime still holding key positions for a long period, there have been growing demands for their shifting, sources said.