Bhubaneswar gets a park with dedicated pet zone

BHUBANESWAR: Taking pets out for a walk is easier said than done in the crowded state capital. But the city now has a nature park with a dedicated pet zone in Bharatpur.

Developed by Bhubaneswar Development Authority for `2 crore, the park spread over 5 acre land has several innovative features including a designated area for pets, a first-of-its-kind in the city, said an official of BDA.He said the pet-friendly space will cater to dogs of all breeds and offer both large and small canines a comfortable environment to interact with their owners. The area features a dedicated paw zone, adorned with tiled flooring and eco-friendly seating arrangements for caregivers. This will make the park a great space for pets for exercise and socialise.

Apart from the pet zone, the park has other people-friendly amenities such as pathways, morrum track, open gym, children’s play area, yoga mandap, meditation podium, amphitheatre and toilets. It also incorporates a garden library and a cafeteria for visitors to unwind and relax in the lap of nature.

The park also has a dedicated parking spaces for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Its comprehensive amenities and pet-friendly initiatives reflect a holistic approach to urban park development, catering to the diverse needs of the community while promoting environmental sustainability, said BDA officials. Bhubaneswar Urban Knowledge Centre (BUKC) played a key role in planning and designing the park.