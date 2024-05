BHUBANESWAR: Infamous for its consistent low voter turnout for the last one and half decades, Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency, of which state capital is a part, has finally defied its old trend recording over 60 per cent vote in the elections till the last count on Saturday.

Around 60.04 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Lok Sabha constituency. Though the parliamentary seat remained at the bottom among all the six Lok Sabha constituencies where elections took place in the third phase, officials said over 60 per cent polling is certainly encouraging.

As per the statistics, Jayadev Assembly segment of the constituency reported the highest voter turnout of 72.64 per cent, followed by Khurda segment at 72.54 per cent, Begunia at 71.50 per cent and Jatni at 64.30 per cent.

The three Assembly segments of the Capital city - Bhubaneswar Central, Bhubaneswar North and Ekamra Bhubaneswar - continued the low voting trend, though voting percentage of all the three constituencies breached 50 per cent this time.

Ekamra Bhubaneswar recorded 55.60 per cent voter turnout, while Bhubaneswar North registered 51 per cent. Bhubaneswar Central Assembly segment recorded 51.19 per cent. With the final voting figure expected to be known on Sunday, officials said that there will be a further increase in the polling percentage.

Woman on oxygen support casts vote

Defying all odds, a woman on oxygen support, exercised her vote in one of the booths in the Capital city. Despite suffering from critical illness, the lady patient was seen visiting the Raj Bhawan UP School in the Capital city with a tube inserted into her nostril. Her spouse Suren Jhunjhunwala said exercising franchise is a duty for all citizens for a healthy democracy.