Orissa HC endorses premature retirement of OFS officer

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday validated the state government’s premature retirement order of Odisha Forest Service (OFS) officer Laxman Kumar Pradhan on the basis of recommendation by a review committee more than three years back. Pradhan’s premature retirement order was issued on grounds of gross negligence on duty and failure to maintain absolute integrity.

As per case records, Pradhan was promoted to the rank of assistant conservator of forests, OFS, Group-A (junior branch) while he was working as ranger on September 26, 2018.

Two departmental proceedings were initiated against him. While he was under suspension, another criminal case was registered against him by the state Vigilance and final investigation was in progress.

The government order retiring Pradhan from service with effect from January 21, 2021 on attaining 56 years of age, allowed three months’ pay and allowances in lieu of three months’ notice. He challenged the order the same year.

Dismissing Pradhan’s plea, the single judge bench of Justice MS Raman said, “This court does acknowledge that the review committee thoroughly followed the parameters laid in the guidelines. In the present context, it can be stated based on such guidelines that it is not prudent in the public interest to retain a government employee in service if he lacks integrity and such employee, whose integrity is doubtful, is liable to be retired prematurely.”

Justice Raman said the court does not find non-application of mind on the part of the review committee in the decision.