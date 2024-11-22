Dr Mahtab’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations launched by PresidentDroupadi Murmu

BHUBANESWAR : President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday recalled the significant contributions made by renowned freedom fighter and the first chief minister of Odisha Dr Harekrushna Mahtab in steering the course of the state.
Inaugurating the 125th birth anniversary celebration of Mahtab in New Delhi in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries, the President said Dr Mahtab was a visionary leader who shaped Odisha into a modern state.
“Many important development works took place during the tenure of Dr Mahtab as prime minister and chief minister of Odisha. He played an important role in the construction of multipurpose Hirakud dam project on Mahanadi. Odisha became a leading state in the field of power generation due to the Hirakud hydroelectricity project,” she said.
His other contributions include the establishment of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, state Secretariat, State Museum, various academic institutions and Nandankanan zoo. He also gave due importance to the development of sports, and Barabati stadium was built in Cuttack under his guidance, Murmu said.
Describing Dr Mahtab as a great patriot and eminent writer, the President said the veteran leader inspired citizens with nationalist ideas through his statements and writings. “His leadership skills and nationalist ideas will always remain a source of inspiration for the people,” she said.
The chief minister said Dr Mahtab was a statesman, visionary, political thinker and a strategist. He was a mentor to numerous young leaders who later became big names in Odisha politics. Besides his contributions to politics, he inspired a generation of Odia writers and journalists, Majhi said.
“Today, the Odisha as we see today is a reflection of Dr Mahtab’s immense contributions. He led Odisha during the crucial time of Independence struggle. He was the last prime minister of Odisha and the first chief minister of the state,” he said.
Describing Dr Mahtab as ‘Sardar Patel of Odisha’, Majhi said the former ensured merger of 26 princely states with Odisha. He has been the cynosure of solidarity and responsive administration by dint of his dedicated deeds for the state during the transition phase. He truly steered the engine of progress with his rare exhibition of outlook and accountability for the people.
His contribution to development of Odisha is immense. Apart from the establishment of Hirakud dam, he took the decision to shift the state capital to Bhubaneswar. While Hirakud dam became the fulcrum of state’s food and power needs, Bhubaneswar has become an epitome of sustainable development among state capitals of India, Majhi said.