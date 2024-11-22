Dr Mahtab’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations launched by PresidentDroupadi Murmu

BHUBANESWAR : President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday recalled the significant contributions made by renowned freedom fighter and the first chief minister of Odisha Dr Harekrushna Mahtab in steering the course of the state.

Inaugurating the 125th birth anniversary celebration of Mahtab in New Delhi in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries, the President said Dr Mahtab was a visionary leader who shaped Odisha into a modern state.

“Many important development works took place during the tenure of Dr Mahtab as prime minister and chief minister of Odisha. He played an important role in the construction of multipurpose Hirakud dam project on Mahanadi. Odisha became a leading state in the field of power generation due to the Hirakud hydroelectricity project,” she said.

His other contributions include the establishment of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, state Secretariat, State Museum, various academic institutions and Nandankanan zoo. He also gave due importance to the development of sports, and Barabati stadium was built in Cuttack under his guidance, Murmu said.

Describing Dr Mahtab as a great patriot and eminent writer, the President said the veteran leader inspired citizens with nationalist ideas through his statements and writings. “His leadership skills and nationalist ideas will always remain a source of inspiration for the people,” she said.